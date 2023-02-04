3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people died in a crash in Cocke County Friday evening, according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A report stated the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. near Baxter Road in Cosby.

Officials said Chad Pippen, 48, was driving a Nissan Altima northbound on Highway 321, also known as Hopper Highway, when the vehicle went into the southbound lane striking a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver and passenger of the Cobalt were identified as Angela Barnes, 49, and Ruby Shults, 77, according to the report. Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch after the crash.

Pippen, Barnes and Shults were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash, troopers said. All three individuals were from Tennessee.

According to the report, Pippen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Barnes and Shults were.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.