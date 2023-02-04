Few more clouds heading into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to increase as we head into the overnight and for Sunday, but sunshine will continue to stick around as well. Temperatures will be on the warmer side as well with above average temperatures sticking around into next week ahead of the next cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are slowly building through the night and will give us a partly to mostly cloudy start for our Sunday morning as temperatures are on the milder side to start the day. Many areas wake up in the lower 30s with some patchy frost possible before a mix of sun and clouds return for the afternoon. Winds will also be a factor heading into the afternoon as they turn back out of the southwest.

A slow warming trend is underway and that continues as we move into Sunday afternoon as temperatures head into the middle 50s for the afternoon. With winds gusting to 20 mph at times it may feel a little cooler for the afternoon, but with dry weather remaining in place it will make for the perfect time to head outdoors and maybe to the park. Quiet weather remains in place as we head into early next week with several chances to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoons with gradual warming continuing with highs in the middle 50s on Monday before we return to the lower 60s on Tuesday. Both days will be great to get out and enjoy as winds are a little more gusty for Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will make a return heading into Wednesday as the next front begins to arrive.

Rain chances are returning to the forecast as we head Wednesday night and into Thursday. We remain warm through the end of the week before colder temperatures come crashing in as we head towards next weekend.

Warmer weather continues as we see several dry days (WVLT)

