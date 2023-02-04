‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas.

The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the home along Old Newport Highway.

“It hurts so much when we’re just a little bit too late,” Thomas said. “When everyone on the property is being arrested, they can’t leave dogs behind there, nor would they want to with the conditions that they found the dogs in. The dogs are not amazed. Not emaciated. They’re not in poor physical condition, but the conditions at the property were not good. And the dogs were loose so they were getting into scuffles and fight.”

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said they came to the home along looking to serve a warrant. Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas said animal control eventually recovered two dead dogs and a dozen others, mostly all injured, from the property.

They were either rushed to the hospital or dropped off here at an already overcrowded center. Thomas put out a plea for immediate adoptions or fosters.

Five animals walked out with a caregiver since the news came out on Friday, but Thomas said they still need more help.

“It doesn’t get us in a place where everyone can have a real kennel but we’re we’re getting there slowly because of our wonderful caring animal loving community,” Thomas said.

The dogs will have to stay at the shelter for 10 days until they can be released.

