At least 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Fire crews responded to a crash with multiple cars involved at around 6:50 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected.

Two people died in the crash, according to Bagwell. One person was trapped, and another was transported to the hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are working the scene.

This evening at approximately 650pm, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported multi-vehicle car crash on Clinton Hwy at... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Friday, February 3, 2023

