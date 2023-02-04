At least 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway will be closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
Fire crews responded to a crash with multiple cars involved at around 6:50 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected.
Two people died in the crash, according to Bagwell. One person was trapped, and another was transported to the hospital.
Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are working the scene.
