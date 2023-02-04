Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house.
A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s...
A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon.

The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

When KFD crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished quickly, Wilbanks said.

Around 30 minutes after the call was received, the fire was declared out, and fire crews began searching for hot spots.

Wilbanks said the home sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage.

The person living in the home was not there at the time of the fire, but the American Red Cross has been notified and was able to help.

Wilbanks said there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
Sheriff Russell Barker said they're planning to charge the 69 year old man with stalking after...
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
One of the two children injured in a deadly crash that killed their grandfather was released...
Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital

Latest News

Warmer weather is in store heading into Sunday afternoon
Few more clouds heading into Sunday
Warm weather is staying in place
Few more clouds heading into Sunday
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says