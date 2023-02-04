Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon.

The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

When KFD crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished quickly, Wilbanks said.

Around 30 minutes after the call was received, the fire was declared out, and fire crews began searching for hot spots.

Wilbanks said the home sustained moderate smoke, water and fire damage.

The person living in the home was not there at the time of the fire, but the American Red Cross has been notified and was able to help.

Wilbanks said there were no injuries reported.

