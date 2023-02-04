Nine-year-old shares story of surving rare heart defect

Nine-year-old shares story of surving rare heart defect
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - On National Wear Red Day, A nine-year-old girl is sharing her story of surviving a rare heart defect.

From the moment Story Hill was born, she faced several surgeries and challenges, but now she is a bouncing nine-year-old girl.

“She had her first heart surgery within a few days of her being born,” said Story’s mom, Lauren Hill. “We were in and out of the hospital that first year of her life.”

Story was prenatally diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It affects the structure of the left side of the heart and prevents valves from fully developing. Each year, the CDC estimates 1,025 babies are born with this condition.

“It was very, very hard because we didn’t know if she was going to make it or even if she would live to her first birthday,” Lauren said.

For months, each day was a blessing for Story’s parents, Lauren and Adam, relying on their faith to get them through the tough days. It’s even how they decided on Story’s name before she was born.

“That was the only name we could agree on before we found out about the heart defect,” said Lauren. “And then when we found out about her heart defect, I was like, ‘It definitely needs to be Story, because God’s going to have a story to tell through her life.”

At just nine months old, Story had a heart transplant.

“I felt like I got the breath knocked out of me,” Lauren said. “I remember it so vividly. I was standing over her little bed, and we knew her heart was in severe failure at the time. But we thought, maybe we can do different medicines or the third surgery a little bit sooner.”

Fast forward to today, Story is a healthy nine-year-old girl who loves math class.

And on this Wear Red Day, the Hills wear it proudly, supporting the millions of Americans, regardless of age, who have their own story.

“I just want them to know that God is with them and that you just have to keep on hoping even though it’s hard. You will always have miracles at the end,” Story said.

The Hills go to Columbus every three months for heart check ups.

They hope that by sharing their experience, it will be the encouragement families in a similar position need to hear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
The dogs will have to stay at the shelter for 10 days until they can be released.
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Few more clouds today
The dry stretch continues with showers returning mid-week
Warmer weather is in store heading into Sunday afternoon
Few more clouds heading into Sunday
Around 50 skateboarders came to pay tribute to the life of Tyre NIchols on Saturday afternoon.
Skateboarding community pays tribute to life of Tyre Nichols
Cocke County
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
New Market fire crews rescue horse before being rescued themselves