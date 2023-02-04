‘One day at a time’: Family reflects on 11-year-old’s recovery after dog attack

By Sydney Hood
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday will mark one month since an 11-year-old boy lost his ear and most of his scalp in a violent dog attack in Columbia County.

We’ve been following the story of Justin Gilstrap since the night of the attack. We spoke with Justin’s family for the first time since they filed a lawsuit against the dog owner.

His mom tells us they are taking things day by day, and she is just amazed at how far he’s come in such a short period of time.

“This month, it’s just been a nightmare. It has possibly been the worst thing I have ever been through,” said Ericka Stevens, mom.

Life for Stevens and Justin is not what it used to be.

“Not knowing in the beginning whether he was gonna even make it or not. The only positive part of that is to see how far he’s actually pushed himself in a month,” she said.

In a month’s time, Justin has had more than 10 surgeries.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“He’s not upset about it. He’s just like, ‘mama, one day at a time’,” she said.

One day at a time is how Justin’s lived since three dogs attacked him. It’s also a new reality his family in Grovetown is living.

Kellie Aguilar is Justin’s aunt. She said, “When the attack first happened, it was hard going up there but, you know, with time, us going up there, seeing his progress has been really good.”

Justin’s three siblings now stay with his aunt and grandmother, along with his three cousins.

“It’s been an adjustment for them. Just you know, being without their mother, being without their brother. It’s been a big adjustment not being in their home,” she said.

It’s the community support helping this family get through the tough times.

“I don’t know how we would be doing if we didn’t have that support. It’d be a lot tougher, a lot harder to go through,” said Aguilar.

Through it all, this family stays strong for their tough son, cousin, nephew, brother, and friend.

Steven said: “One child has brought this community together in a very powerful, powerful way... just an amazing way.”

Justin’s mom says he had a slight setback Thursday in surgery as more of his scalp had to be shaved off, extending his stay in Augusta before eventually getting moved to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in three weeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
The dogs will have to stay at the shelter for 10 days until they can be released.
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Few more clouds today
The dry stretch continues with showers returning mid-week
Warmer weather is in store heading into Sunday afternoon
Few more clouds heading into Sunday
Around 50 skateboarders came to pay tribute to the life of Tyre NIchols on Saturday afternoon.
Skateboarding community pays tribute to life of Tyre Nichols
Cocke County
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT