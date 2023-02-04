UT students frustrated about departments being relocated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new University of Tennessee’s Campus Master Plan will relocate several departments, leaving students frustrated with attending classes on time.

On Thursday, dozens of UT students and professors voiced their concerns by protesting what they call a space crisis on campus. According to a press release by the UTK Space Coalition, a petition against these departments’ treatment has attracted over 820 signatures.

Previous coverage: Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’

“UTK in general and the city of Knoxville are in a space crisis,” history graduate student Roraig Finney said at a protest Thursday.

HAPPENING TODAY! RAIN OR SHINE! 🌞🌧️☂️



Meet us at McClung Tower at 12:15 to show your solidarity and talk about the effects of UTK's self-imposed space crisis on students, staff, and faculty. pic.twitter.com/0U1hMbeiG7 — Death of Dunford (@DeathofDunford) February 2, 2023

Departments like the College of Social Work, the History Department and the Marco Institute of Medieval and Renaissance Studies will be directly affected by the campus master plan to make room for a new building for the Haslam College of Business.

“The outrage about this by making noises about a new humanities building, but nothing is really happening. Nothing is meaningfully happening and the university is not making meaningful steps at taking meaningful steps to address the space crisis,” Finney said.

WVLT News reached out to university officials for comment, and they released the following statement:

Planning to determine locations and relocations timelines has been going on for many months, including meetings with the History Department leadership as early as August 2022. The discussion over the course of the planning process has included options for consolidated space, and split space, as faculty feedback was considered. It’s typical in this process for options to be discussed and then adjusted based on feedback. Last week on January 24, a campus construction update was shared that includes the announcement that the Haslam College of Business will consolidate its offices in Stokely Management Center to create space for academic units, including History, in the College of Arts and Sciences and for the College of Social Work.

According to the UT Campus Master Plan, the humanities building, which is a top priority, should be completed by 2028.

“I’d like to see the administration commit, first of all, to not kicking departments off-campus. I’d like to see them commit to addressing housing solutions in a meaningful way,” Finney said.

You can learn more about the UT Campus Master Plan on its official website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.