Warmer sunshine is here for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a cold start to Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Now we’re ready for this sunshine for the rest of today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunshine becomes the biggest winner as we move into the rest of our Saturday. The sun does bring slightly warmer temperatures for the afternoon as compared to Friday. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, we’ll have a few more clouds around as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. So you’ll need the jacket as you get out the door for church on Sunday morning. The good news is, we’ll have a generally partly cloudy sky for the start.

LOOKING AHEAD

After our rather calm weekend, we’ll then have a calm and warmer start to our week. The sunshine stays with us on Monday at 58 degrees.

Through the middle and later parts of the week our warm-up continues as we increase our chances for rain. Scattered rain batches will be with us Thursday into Friday before cooling back down into next weekend. Look for another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.

Next weekend we’ll end the rain with a snow mix and high temperatures back into the 40s for afternoon highs.

