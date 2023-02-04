Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release.

The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon at a... Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 4, 2023

