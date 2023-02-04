Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release.
The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center.
This is a developing story.
