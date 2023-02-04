Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County Sheriff's Office(CCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release.

The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

