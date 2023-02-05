4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently discharged refused to leave the property, according to Erland.

Officers placed the woman in the back of the police cruiser to be booked on trespassing charges, but Erland said there was no force or handcuffs involved.

While officers were heading to the jail, the 61-year-old woman became “unresponsive,” according to Erland.

AMR was requested, and the woman was transported to a hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Erland said District Attorney General Charme Allen and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were both alerted to the situation.

An internal administrative review is underway “to determine if any departmental policies or procedures were violated,” Erland said.

