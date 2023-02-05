Deadly crash closes Alcoa Highway, officials say

Both northbound and southbound lanes closed, as a result.
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department.

APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes closed, as a result. A release stated the lanes would be shut down for multiple hours.

Northbound traffic is being diverted through Singleton Station Road or South Singleton Station road, while southbound traffic is being diverted through Topside road.

No additional information was released.

Posted by Alcoa Police Department on Sunday, February 5, 2023

