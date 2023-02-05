The dry stretch continues with showers returning mid-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The dry and sunny stretch continues today with a few clouds here and there. We’ll remain mild and sunny for the first half of the new week with on-and-off rain chances returning by mid-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with a few clouds this morning with temperatures anywhere from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Areas along the Plateau are slightly warmer as breezy conditions continue to move into East Tennessee today.

Highs will get closer 57 degrees this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will gust up to 20 mph at times from the southwest which will help us warm up this afternoon. Clouds clear out tonight dropping temperatures to near 34 degrees by Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine and dry weather continues into the new week. Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday but closer to the lower 60 by Tuesday. A few more clouds start to move in Tuesday into Wednesday as our next system approaches.

We’ll hang onto the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday as rain returns. Gusts will start to pick up throughout the day on Wednesday. We’ll be mostly dry throughout the day Wednesday with more rain arriving overnight into early Thursday morning.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a cold front pushes through bringing rain to some snow and a cool down just in time for the weekend. Rain moves in later Friday turning into some snow, mainly for those higher elevations, by Saturday morning. We’ll drop back into the lower 40s for the weekend.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

