K9 for Hickman County Sheriff’s Office dies due to pneumonia

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office announced they lost a partner and a friend after the passing of K9 Austin.

Officials said K9 Austin was at a training when the handler noticed he started to develop a cough. He was taken to the vet for a check-up, and an X-ray revealed Austin had a spot on his lungs and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

HCSO said the vet recommended that Austin be admitted into a 24-hour care facility. He was taken to the facility where he stayed for three days.

On Feb. 3, Austin passed away.

HSCO said that even though Austin had been with the department only a short time, he had a huge impact on all the employees and morale.

HSCO went onto to thank Hohenwald Animal Hospital and the Blue Pearl 24 emergency center for all their efforts and the treatment of Austin during the “difficult” time.

“We would also ask that you keep the handler and family in your thoughts and prayers as well. When a K9 is assigned to a handler they become part of their family,” HSCO said in a Facebook post.

