K9 for Hickman County Sheriff’s Office dies due to pneumonia


K9 Austin with Hickman County Sheriff's Office
K9 Austin with Hickman County Sheriff's Office(Hickman County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office announced they lost a partner and a friend after the passing of K9 Austin.

Officials said K9 Austin was at a training when the handler noticed he started to develop a cough. He was taken to the vet for a check-up, and an X-ray revealed Austin had a spot on his lungs and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

HCSO said the vet recommended that Austin be admitted into a 24-hour care facility. He was taken to the facility where he stayed for three days.

On Feb. 3, Austin passed away.

HSCO said that even though Austin had been with the department only a short time, he had a huge impact on all the employees and morale.

HSCO went onto to thank Hohenwald Animal Hospital and the Blue Pearl 24 emergency center for all their efforts and the treatment of Austin during the “difficult” time.

“We would also ask that you keep the handler and family in your thoughts and prayers as well. When a K9 is assigned to a handler they become part of their family,” HSCO said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Ezekiel Abraham Schmaltz, 32
DA: Man convicted after repeatedly pulling down 11-year-old’s pants while she slept
The dogs will have to stay at the shelter for 10 days until they can be released.
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
Larry Edward Lovitt
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

Latest News

4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door
Annista Peck, three-year-old in Breathitt County, needs kidney transplant.
Breathitt County three-year-old looking for a kidney transplant
Make sure to get out and enjoy the wonderful sunshine over the next few days
Dry start with plenty of sunshine for Monday