Knoxville Auto Show returns

The 2023 Knoxville Auto Show featured more than a dozen different automobile brands.
A customer looks at the 2023 Toyota Camry at the Knoxville Auto Show on Sunday.
A customer looks at the 2023 Toyota Camry at the Knoxville Auto Show on Sunday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 200 people attended the Knoxville Auto Show at the Knoxville Convention Center throughout the weekend with many curious about the new upgrades inside the vehicles.

Ally Kay, a product specialist at Toyota, said customers benefit from attending the auto shows.

“They can sit in vehicles. They get to touch, feel, experience everything without actually having that pressure to buy,” Kay said.

Aaron Smith, a college student, said he drives a 2006 used car and can’t help but notice how expensive things have become when you compare new to used cars.

“By the time you pay for what you’re paying for a used car in this situation, a new car probably would be similar,” Smith said.

Several people are now holding on to their cars much longer. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average car on the road is now more than 12 years old.

Smith said he may continue to wait before buying a new car.

“It’ll probably be a little bit further away than that, I’m not sure, but I’ll see how it goes,” Smith said.

You can learn more about the Knoxville Auto Show by visiting its official website.

