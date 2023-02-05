New Market fire crews rescue horse before being rescued themselves

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Market Fire Department crews rescued a horse on Saturday evening after a citizen called for help.

The horse was successfully rescued and is being rehabilitated by the owners, NMFD officials said.

However, it wasn’t long before crews needed their own rescue.

NMFD officials said Rescue 61 and Truck 61 also got stuck in the mud. Some neighbors and two tractors helped rescue the NMFD units.

NMFD officials said the horse pulled Kelly Clarkson’s carriage at her wedding at Blackberry Farms.

