Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday.
Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
“This is a reprehensible act at any time, but it is especially despicable as our campus celebrates Black History Month,” McPhee said in a statement. “This behavior undermines our values and ideals as a university community and has no place on our campus.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MTSU Police at 615-898-2424.
