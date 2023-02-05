Skateboarding community pays tribute to life of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Saturday afternoon around 50 skateboarders took to the streets of downtown Memphis to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols.

Several skaters of all ages rolled up on their wheels at the National Civil Rights Museum to begin their 1-mile skate to Court Square Park.

In memory of Tyre Nichols, this event was held peacefully around the country in other places including Sacramento, Ohio, LA, and more so other skaters could ride in unity.

Nichols’s mother said the 29-year-old was a talented skateboarder since he was 6 years old.

Skaters say they did this to remember and celebrate Nichols’ spirit, life and love.

