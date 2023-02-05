Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”

On Saturday, the university held a Grammy watch party, and many students gathered in support.

This is the first time a collegiate marching band has ever won a Grammy.

