WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday.
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee basketball game on Saturday.(Richard Mason)
By Richard Mason
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game.

“It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the dance team and just dance in general,” Galyean said.

Previous coverage: ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’

Much like his first appearance at Neyland Stadium in October, the dance routine began the same, with Galyean pretending to be doing security work again. But this time, he stopped dancing, calling on some friends to help him.

He calls them the blue crew.

More than ten dancing blue-shirt guys joined him and some of them were as young as eight years old. According to Galyean, he taught them a dance routine on Wednesday night.

“No better way than to bring some young dancers and give them the opportunity of a lifetime, to perform in one of the largest arenas that we have and just give them that experience that I got to have,” Galyean said.

Watch Galyean’s full performance below.

Michael Galyean, better known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returns to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday.

