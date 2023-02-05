Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release.

At around 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from Little White Oak in the White Oak Community. The caller told dispatch that a woman had been shot and drove herself to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.

Once she arrived at the emergency room, Larry Edward Lovitt, 29 of Jellico, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The woman was then airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to the release.

Personnel from the CCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began processing the scene.

“Sheriff Barton would like to commend the Deputies, Criminal Investigation Division, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, LaFollette Police Department, and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their quick response and assistance in this investigation,” the release said.

This is a developing story.

