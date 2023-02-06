1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”

The accident was not a wreck, MCSO spokesperson Brooke Thacker confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating the incident, and more information will be available when they release a preliminary report.

Tennessee Highway 62 was closed during the incident but has since reopened.

