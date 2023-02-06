Beautiful and mild, ahead of increasing warmth, clouds, then rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a beautiful start to the week! We are warmer the next couple of days, but with more clouds ahead of our next cold front’s rain to some snow.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with some patches of fog. We’re starting the day with uneven cooling, after a few clouds moved out and a little wind keeps the temperature up for some. We’re starting the day around 34 degrees in Knoxville.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with only a light breeze for today. We’re warming up to around 56 degrees, so we’re 5 degrees above average.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds returning. Higher winds keep our higher elevations warmer, and a light breeze in the Valley let’s Knoxville drop to around 34 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is warmer but also windier, as the gusts pick up to around 25 mph again. This helps to move in more warmth, with a high of 62 degrees, and it’s a partly cloudy day.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers possible, ahead of a cold front’s rain moving in early Thursday. So, we’ll still have highs in the low 60s, but more winds on Thursday, with gusts around 40 mph.

Then the cooler air moves in to end the week, with Friday in the upper 50s but dropping to the mid 30s Friday night, and spotty rain showers Friday change to scattered wintry mix to snow showers on through Saturday morning. Saturday will only be in the low 40s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are recovering Sunday to Monday, but we are seeing rain chances again just beyond your 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.