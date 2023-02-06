Car crashes into Gibbs High School

A car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.
A car crashed into Gibbs High School on Sunday night.
A car crashed into Gibbs High School on Sunday night.(Johnny Caldwell)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials.

KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

