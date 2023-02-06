CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials.

KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m.

The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CAR CRASHES INTO GIBBS HIGH SCHOOL February 5, 2023 - Corryton Tennessee Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 5, 2023

