Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Chattanooga homeowner was charged after shooting a man in her backyard early Monday morning, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

CPD officers responded to a person shot in the 4900 block of 14th Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Priscilla Teem, 34, heard a noise from her backyard and went outside to investigate.

Police said Teem saw a man, later identified as David Brown, 38, in the back of her yard and told him to leave. Then, she allegedly fired a warning shot at Brown to leave the yard but struck him in the ankle.

Brown was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to CPD.

Teem was charged with aggravated assault, because “at the time of the shooting, the man posed no imminent threat,” according to police officials.

