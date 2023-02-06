Invest Appalachia funds community improvement projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Invest Appalachia has brought millions of dollars to non-profits and businesses throughout the region, all to make a difference in the community.

It is a non profit organization itself, receiving donations from national foundations and federal funding programs.

United Health Group most recently committed $10 million to the program to improve healthcare in the region.

Businesses and non-profits can apply for funding for projects that benefit communities in need throughout east Tennessee and Central Appalachia.

Invest Appalachia has funded projects contributing to clean energy, providing affordable healthcare access or working with local food and clothing systems.

The investments have ranged from $100,000 to $2 million.

