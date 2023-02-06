Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
Shyne Robinson, 21
Shyne Robinson, 21(JIMS)
By WVLT News
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.

Once Robinson arrived and gave the owner a key, officers searched the home, the report said. Inside, the officers reportedly found around 80 pounds of marijuana in a laundry room and closet, along with two loaded guns in the kitchen. The marijuana had been packed into vacuum-sealed bags, according to the report.

Robinson was charged with possession and having a firearm with the intent to go armed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard, police say
Rain late Wednesday to Thursday
Staying warm with more clouds to rain later in the week
File Image
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard, police say
Gas pump
Gas prices drop in Tennessee for first time in five weeks