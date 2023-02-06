Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Piney Grove Church Road on Jan. 27, the report said, which was a rental unit leased to a woman identified as Shyne Robinson, 21. While there, the property owner had to call Robinson because she had changed the locks, leaving the owner without access to the unit.

Once Robinson arrived and gave the owner a key, officers searched the home, the report said. Inside, the officers reportedly found around 80 pounds of marijuana in a laundry room and closet, along with two loaded guns in the kitchen. The marijuana had been packed into vacuum-sealed bags, according to the report.

Robinson was charged with possession and having a firearm with the intent to go armed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.