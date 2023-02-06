Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds. That victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR, where he was pronounced dead, Erland said.

Investigators are now “pursuing active leads,” Erland added, and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are being asked to report it to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online.

