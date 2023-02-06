Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

Investigators are now “pursuing active leads,” and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are now “pursuing active leads,” and the investigation is ongoing.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds. That victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR, where he was pronounced dead, Erland said.

Investigators are now “pursuing active leads,” Erland added, and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are being asked to report it to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Larry Edward Lovitt
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

Latest News

TSU Band Wins Grammy Awards
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
TN Gov. Lee set to deliver State of the State address
A car crashed into Gibbs High School on Sunday night.
Car crashes into Gibbs High School
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say