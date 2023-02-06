Ky. author’s books being removed from curriculum

Kentucky native Bell Hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth.

Kentucky native Bell Hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.

Those subjects have caught the attention of the college board, with her work being reviewed and removed from the curriculum.

Chaka Cummings is the executive director of the Association of Teaching Black History in Kentucky. His office is located inside Berea College.

Hooks began teaching at the college in 2004.

“Her work would definitively be a part of what you would want to center in a course around African American Studies,” said Cummings.

Cummings believes African American studies should bring different literature and the arts as well as a review of historical studies in order for students to get the entire picture of the African American experience.

“So as a historian, I would look at African American studies and say how is Bell Hooks experience, how is Bell Hooks, the work, that she really put in terms of center black feminism, how something like that be removed from a course like this when it really feels like Bell Hooks should be centered,” said Cummings.

Cummings says the timing of the decision crosses over into the political arena.

“There’s been a lot of political conversation around this course specifically in Florida, specifically with Governor DeSantis down in Florida,” Cummings said. “When those pieces are removed after that politically charged rhetoric comes out, folks have the right to question, ‘hey, what’s going on here in terms of timeline.’”

“Bell believed the study of Black women, Black fem, even the study of Black queer folk can not be additive; it needs to be a part of the mainstream conversation,” founding director of the Bell Hooks Center Dr. M. Shadee Malakalou said.

The center was created in 2021 for historically marginalized groups that may need a student space to find what they called a beloved community.

“I would ask what are we afraid of by teaching African American history with these scholars that are not particularly radical but have a critique of a system in which we all exist and which we all benefit from,” said Dr. Malakalou. “What are we scared of?”

Bell Hooks died in 2021 in Berea. She left a piece of her legacy with the college as she donated her papers to the school’s archive.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
TN Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address
Rain late Wednesday to Thursday
Staying warm with more clouds to rain later in the week
Webb School quarterback signs with the Naval Academy
Webb School standout signs with Navy
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Ambulances across Tennessee facing medicine shortage
Several UT business students will be in Arizona working events around the Super Bowl
University of Tennessee students Super Bowl bound