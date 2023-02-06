Lady Vols travel to Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5 SEC) on Monday at 7 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Lady Vols enter the contest a game back of South Carolina and LSU in third place in the SEC standings, while the Bulldogs are in eighth with a 4-5 league record.

The Bulldogs and Lady Vols will meet for the 47th time in a series that dates back to 1986, with the Lady Vols holding a 39-7 advantage and winning the past two meetings, including an 80-69 victory in Knoxville earlier this season on Jan. 5.

Previous coverage: Lady Vols avoid 3-game skid

Kellie Harper’s squad enters having won 10 of its last 12 games and 15 of its last 19, with the only losses coming against (then) No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-56) on Dec. 4, at No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18 (77-70), against No. 4 UConn on Jan. 26 in Knoxville (84-67) and at No. 3 LSU (76-68) on Jan. 30.

The match-up against MSU is the second of two straight vs. schools from the Magnolia State, as the Big Orange women prevailed over Ole Miss, 65-51, on Thursday night in Knoxville. The Lady Vols got 20 points from Jordan Horston and 16 from Rickea Jackson, while 5-foot-8 guard Jordan Walker led UT with eight rebounds and four steals en route to the 14-point win over the SEC’s fourth-place team.

Mississippi State was idle on Thursday but has lost two straight after falling to Ole Miss at Oxford, 78-63, on Jan. 26. and to Georgia in Athens, 62-34, on Jan. 29. MSU suffered a 12-45 (26.7) shooting effort in the game against UGA, including 2-for-15 misery beyond the arc and committed 27 turnovers.

Of note, MSU is 10-2 at home this season, falling there to only No. 1 South Carolina and Ole Miss.

