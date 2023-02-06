More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return of rain with a change to some snow showers.
Beautiful and mild, ahead of increasing warmth, clouds, then rain
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood
About a year of planning went into the design of the stadium wrap for Super Bowl LVII.
Tennessee lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state holiday