Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say

It was not a crash, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62, officials said.

The accident was not a wreck, a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the victim was surveying in the area, was hit by a car and then succumbed to their injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are investigating the incident, and more information will be available when they release a preliminary report.

Tennessee Highway 62 was closed during the incident but has since reopened.

