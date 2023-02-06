Staying warm with more clouds to rain later in the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth continues, but it comes with more clouds. Clouds increase ahead of rain arriving by late Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight comes with scattered clouds returning. Higher winds keep our higher elevations warmer, and a light breeze in the Valley lets Knoxville drop to around 34 degrees.

Tuesday is warmer but also windier, as the gusts pick up to around 25 mph again. This helps to move in more warmth, with a high of 65 degrees, and it’s a partly cloudy day.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see more mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a few spotty showers and a high near 63. More rain arrives overnight into Thursday. Scattered on-and-off showers linger throughout the first half of the day on Thursday with highs remaining in the lower 60s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday with more clouds and rain late. With temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s by Saturday morning, that rain transitions into a wintry mix to snow for some. Saturday is a cold day with a high near 41 degrees and lingering snow showers, mainly for those higher elevations.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are recovering from Sunday to Monday with more sunshine. We are tracking rain just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

