Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida

Tennessee is now 19-4 ahead of its matchup against in-state rival Vanderbilt.
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll.

A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54.

Previous Coverage: Gators put the chomp to 2nd-ranked Vols in Gainesville

Zakai Zeigler (15), Olivier Nkamhoua (11) and Santiago Vescovi (11) all scored in double figures for Tennessee, but the Vols shot just 28 percent from the field as a team—their lowest percentage during conference play this season.

As a result, the team dropped four spots to No. 6 on the AP Top 25.

However, Tennessee bounced back after its defense pushed past No. 25 Auburn Tigers in a thrilling 46-43 victory inside Thompson Boling Arena on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: No. 2 Tennessee defeats Bruce Pearl’s No. 25 Tigers

Tennessee is now 19-4 ahead of its matchup against in-state rival Vanderbilt. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Purdue remained No. 1 on the poll despite its loss to Indiana. View the complete list here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return of rain with a change to some snow showers.
Beautiful and mild, ahead of increasing warmth, clouds, then rain
About a year of planning went into the design of the stadium wrap for Super Bowl LVII.
Tennessee lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state holiday
Over 17 million Americans will miss work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a national...
Lawmakers want to make day after Super Bowl a state holiday
Summer Wells
600 days missing: The search for Summer Wells