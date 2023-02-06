Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll.

A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54.

Zakai Zeigler (15), Olivier Nkamhoua (11) and Santiago Vescovi (11) all scored in double figures for Tennessee, but the Vols shot just 28 percent from the field as a team—their lowest percentage during conference play this season.

As a result, the team dropped four spots to No. 6 on the AP Top 25.

However, Tennessee bounced back after its defense pushed past No. 25 Auburn Tigers in a thrilling 46-43 victory inside Thompson Boling Arena on Saturday.

Tennessee is now 19-4 ahead of its matchup against in-state rival Vanderbilt. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Purdue remained No. 1 on the poll despite its loss to Indiana. View the complete list here.

