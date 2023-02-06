TN Gov. Lee set to deliver State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Monday night

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” Lee said in a statement. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

The joint session of the state House and Senate will take place at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security & freedom.



Tonight, we’ll lay out an agenda that prepares our state for the future & ensures Tennesseans continue to lead in the next great chapter of the American story.



Tune in at 6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/g06xEO2obM — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.