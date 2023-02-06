TN Gov. Lee set to deliver State of the State

Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to outline his priorities for the next year.
Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to outline his priorities for the next year.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Monday night

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” Lee said in a statement. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

The joint session of the state House and Senate will take place at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Larry Edward Lovitt
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

Latest News

TSU Band Wins Grammy Awards
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
A car crashed into Gibbs High School on Sunday night.
Car crashes into Gibbs High School
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
Sherle Lee Bales, 54
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says