University of Tennessee students Super Bowl bound

Several UT business students will be in Arizona working events around the Super Bowl.
Several UT business students will be in Arizona working events around the Super Bowl
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some University of Tennessee students will actually be at the Super Bowl as part of a program where UT students can learn from the pros in their field.

“I’m so excited. I never thought in my life I’d get to go to a Super Bowl,” Mallory Redmond said, a senior in human resources management.

Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona, to work at some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine.

“We’re going to be working with kids, going to the exhibits around the Super Bowl and just really helping people go through their journey and making sure they have the best experience possible,” Redmond said.

Redmond said students had to apply for it, then go through an interview process before being selected.

Doneiko Slaughter is one of the students going. He’s a cornerback on the football team and wants to see how events are coordinated at something as big as the Super Bowl, so he can use those same strategies one day.

“I can coach my own 7-on-7 camp or just my own camp for kids,” Slaughter said.

Former Vols football player Trey Smith participated in the same program in 2020 and went to the Super Bowl in Miami. Smith is now an offensive lineman for the Chiefs and will be suiting up in the big game on Sunday.

“Trey Smith was there working the Super Bowl as the Chiefs were winning the ball game,” Dr. Debbie Mackey, Distinguished Lecturer at the Haslam College of Business. “That’s just really exciting to me, and so happy for him too.”

It’ll be Smith’s second Super Bowl experience, but possibly a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the students going this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
Michael Galyean and several dancers perform a dance routine during a University of Tennessee...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
Rural Metro Fire truck
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Latest News

Rain late Wednesday to Thursday
Staying warm with more clouds to rain later in the week
Webb School quarterback signs with the Naval Academy
Webb School standout signs with Navy
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Ambulances across Tennessee facing medicine shortage
Generic police lights
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say