University of Tennessee students Super Bowl bound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some University of Tennessee students will actually be at the Super Bowl as part of a program where UT students can learn from the pros in their field.

“I’m so excited. I never thought in my life I’d get to go to a Super Bowl,” Mallory Redmond said, a senior in human resources management.

Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona, to work at some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine.

“We’re going to be working with kids, going to the exhibits around the Super Bowl and just really helping people go through their journey and making sure they have the best experience possible,” Redmond said.

Redmond said students had to apply for it, then go through an interview process before being selected.

Doneiko Slaughter is one of the students going. He’s a cornerback on the football team and wants to see how events are coordinated at something as big as the Super Bowl, so he can use those same strategies one day.

“I can coach my own 7-on-7 camp or just my own camp for kids,” Slaughter said.

Former Vols football player Trey Smith participated in the same program in 2020 and went to the Super Bowl in Miami. Smith is now an offensive lineman for the Chiefs and will be suiting up in the big game on Sunday.

“Trey Smith was there working the Super Bowl as the Chiefs were winning the ball game,” Dr. Debbie Mackey, Distinguished Lecturer at the Haslam College of Business. “That’s just really exciting to me, and so happy for him too.”

It’ll be Smith’s second Super Bowl experience, but possibly a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the students going this year.

