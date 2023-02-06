Webb School standout signs with Navy

By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School quarterback Charles Robinson is arguably one of the most talented football players to come out of Knoxville this year.

With a large contingent of classmates, coaches and family on hand, the talented QB put pen to paper signing a letter of intent to continue his education and play football for the Naval Academy.

Congratulations to Robinson, a State Mr. Football runner-up, who’ll join fellow Knoxville-area standouts Gavin Noe of Anderson County and Jai Huntley of Oak Ridge at Annapolis.

