Webb School standout signs with Navy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School quarterback Charles Robinson is arguably one of the most talented football players to come out of Knoxville this year.

With a large contingent of classmates, coaches and family on hand, the talented QB put pen to paper signing a letter of intent to continue his education and play football for the Naval Academy.

Webb School standout QB Charles Robinson talks about the decision to continue his education at and play football for the Naval Academy @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @webb_knoxFB pic.twitter.com/BsdwK3lnDX — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) February 6, 2023

Congratulations to Robinson, a State Mr. Football runner-up, who’ll join fellow Knoxville-area standouts Gavin Noe of Anderson County and Jai Huntley of Oak Ridge at Annapolis.

