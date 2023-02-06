Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was taken into custody after she snatched an elderly shopper’s purse at a Kroger on Chapman Highway on Jan. 28, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

The woman, identified as Sherle Lee Bales, 54, allegedly ran past the victim as she was putting groceries into her car, grabbing the purse. The purse reportedly had a $50 phone and $2,000 in cash inside, and was worth $600 itself.

Bales got into a white van after stealing the purse, the report said. The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her.

Surveillance pictures helped investigators track Bales down, who was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person.

