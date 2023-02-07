7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation

Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies
Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies(wmc)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation.

Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.

Memphis Police Department will not release these additional officers’ names if they are not fired.

The MPD Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Department chief Gina Sweat also spoke before the council.

There were several proposed ordinances on the table.

One proposed ordinance would require officers to only use appropriately marked law enforcement vehicles for traffic stops.

