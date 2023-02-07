AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, may be with their mother and godmother.
Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15,
Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15,(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - An AMBER Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two missing Tennessee teens.

Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson on Monday.

Taveion Rogers is 5′5″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie with black jeans.

Traveion Rogers is 5′3″ also with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

TBI officials said the teens may be with their mother Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both women are wanted by the Jackson Police Department for kidnapping, and TBI officials believe they are traveling in an older silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Lisa Edwards
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Generic police lights
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
Sherle Lee Bales, 54
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

Latest News

Memphis City Council to present resolution on MPD policies
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
versus Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 25, 2023
Santiago Vescovi up for top honor
Monterrious Harris
Man files lawsuit against city, officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols, for similar alleged assault days prior
Cloudy with a few showers
More clouds Wednesday to scattered rain by Thursday