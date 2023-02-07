AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

JACKSON, Tenn. (WVLT) - An AMBER Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for two missing Tennessee teens.

Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson on Monday.

Taveion Rogers is 5′5″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie with black jeans.

Traveion Rogers is 5′3″ also with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans.

TBI officials said the teens may be with their mother Felicia Wilson and godmother Damelia Hurt.

Both women are wanted by the Jackson Police Department for kidnapping, and TBI officials believe they are traveling in an older silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

