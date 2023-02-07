Cumberland Avenue’s Saloon 16 featured in People Magazine for Super Bowl recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland Avenue’s Peyton Manning-owned Saloon 16 has landed on People Magazine’s list for the best Super Bowl recipes. Saloon 16 is a venture from the football star himself, located at the Graduate Hotel off Cumberland Avenue.

The list brought together recipes for snacks and meals Super Bowl viewers can throw together on game day. Saloon 16′s Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches made the list.

People Magazine also listed the recipe for folks, which you can find below:

Peyton Manning’s Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small white onion, chopped

3 minced garlic cloves

1 3/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 Tbsp. dried basil

3 large eggs, beaten

2 cups of Italian-style seasoned panko bread crumbs

Canola oil

3 (8 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets

6 (7-in.) split hoagie rolls

2 (8-oz.) packages of shredded mozzarells

Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a large heavy saucepan over medium high. Add onion, garlic and ¼ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; bring to a simmer, stirring to crush tomatoes with the back of a spoon. Cover and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer until thickened, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together flour, dried basil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon of the pepper in a shallow bowl. Place beaten eggs in a second shallow bowl. Place panko in a third shallow bowl. Dredge chicken in flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip in beaten egg, allowing any excess to drip back into the bowl, then dredge in panko, pressing lightly to coat. Pour canola oil to depth of ½-inch in a large skillet; heat over medium to 350°. Cook chicken in 2 batches until lightly golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet, and sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in center position. Place rolls, cut sides up, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until lightly toasted, about 30 seconds. Remove from oven, and spread ¼ cup tomato sauce on bottom of each roll. Top each with chicken, 3 tablespoons tomato sauce and ⅔ cup mozzarella. Broil until cheese is melted, lightly browned and bubbling, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Serves: 6

The restaurant is not the first Knoxville stop to get the spotlight in a magazine. Last year, Esquire Magazine named Brother Wolf one of the best bars in America.

