Dandridge Police officers recognized for saving woman from burning home

Officers Adams and Cameron were given letters of commendation for rescuing Samantha Hodnett
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the middle of the night on a cold day in January, Samantha Hodnett was sound asleep and unaware of the fire burning inside her camper just feet away.

As Dandridge Police Department officers Michael Adams and Sam Cameron responded to the fires, which impacted at least 5 campers, they realized quickly Hodnett was inside and wasn’t responding.

“You don’t really think about a lot of things when something like that is going on just trying to get the people out,” said Cameron.

Both officers immediately began banging on Hodnett’s door which eventually woke her up. She was able to escape through the flames and outside to safety.

“When I looked forward, it was just flames coming right at me,” said Hodnett as she described the scene.

Cameron and Adams were both given letters of commendation for their efforts according to a Facebook post by the police department.

While Hodnett lost her home that she and her husband had lived in for only six months, she’s thankful to be alive and owes it all to the life saving efforts of two total strangers.

“I truthfully believe God sent them to my camper that night, I really do,” said Hodnett.

The cause of the fire is still unclear according to the Dandridge Police Department.

In total, three campers are deemed total losses while two others received substantial damages from the fire.

