Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue

Four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage will be built on the 1900 block of Cumberland.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus.

“The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.

Four new apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage will be built on the 1900 block of Cumberland. UT students will have more off-campus housing options with 846 new apartment homes nearby.

Some are sad to see long-time businesses forced to relocate or close. “I personally think that they shouldn’t be doing that because this place means something to some people,” said Shane Mann.

Among the first to go will be buildings that housed Stefano’s Pizza and the original Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

McMahon is optimistic about the changes. “It’ll take a while and a lot of construction. In the future, I think it will be good, it’s just going to take some time,” he said.

Demolition was cleared to begin Monday, but no buildings have been destroyed yet.

