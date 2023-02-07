Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County

Those in the area shouldn’t worry if they see smoke; the fire is being handled by Forest Service personnel, who will light and control the flames.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B.

According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be around 51 acres about seven miles southeast of Del Rio at Wolf Creek Fields. Prescribed fires are used to reduce fire hazards, improve habitats and manage vegetation.

