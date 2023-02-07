Getting warmer, with more clouds and wind but dry for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain ahead of colder air and some snowfall.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More clouds, warmth, and wind arrive today, but at least it’s dry for now. Rain moves through later this week, with colder air and a change to some snow showers to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, scattered clouds are here, but for now winds are calm for most. Where there is a little more wind already, this creates warmer spots, but those winds reach our higher elevations on for now. Most of East Tennessee is chilly, with a low around 34 degrees.

It’s a warmer day, as the wind spreads out across our area. Winds out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts of 25 mph, move in warmer air. We have more highs in the low to mid 60s, with a partly cloudy day.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, and a stray shower is possible. The low will be around 43 degrees, but that’s earlier in the night. We’ll start Wednesday closer to 47 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday continues with the mostly cloudy view, and isolated rain can develop. We’ll be around 63 degrees, with a light breeze.

Winds increase again Thursday, with scattered rain moving for the first half of the day and then becoming spotty in the afternoon. We’ll top out around 62 degrees midday Thursday, but still be around 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday with more clouds, and spotty rain in the late afternoon to evening. Scattered showers will move through Friday night, with a change from rain to some snow. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is a cold day, with a high near 41 degrees and lingering snow showers mainly in the higher elevations.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm Sunday into early next week, then we are tracking rain just beyond the 8-day forecast.

