Lady Vols fall in double-overtime at MSU, 91-90

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols suffered a 91-90 loss to Mississippi State on Monday in a double-overtime game that featured 17 lead changes and 14 ties inside Humphrey Coliseum.

Senior Rickea Jackson recorded a double-double to lead UT (17-9, 9-2 SEC), tying her season highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Jillian Hollingshead recorded the first double-double of her career with 18 points and 12 rebounds, setting career highs in both categories.

MSU (16-7, 5-5 SEC) was led by Jerkaila Jordan who tallied 24 points. Asianae Johnson and Anastasia Hayes were also in double figures with 16 and 14, respectively.

