Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Generic police lights
Person hit by car in Morgan County, officials say
Sherle Lee Bales, 54
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says

Latest News

Jerry Lawler is a well-known former wrestler.
Pro wrestler Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Photo taken by Gabby Petito shows injuries to her face before a domestic violence traffic stop.
Newly released photo of Gabby Petito shows injuries before traffic stop
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023