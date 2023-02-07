KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see more clouds Wednesday to scattered rain by Thursday. A few spotty chances are possible by the end of the week with some mountain snow by the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, and a stray shower is possible. The low will be around 43 degrees, but that’s earlier in the night. We’ll start Wednesday closer to 47 degrees.

Wednesday continues with a mostly cloudy view, and isolated rain can develop. We’ll be around 61 degrees, with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds increase again Thursday, with scattered rain moving for the first half of the day and then becoming spotty in the afternoon. We’ll top out around 62 degrees midday Thursday, but still be around 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday with more clouds, and spotty rain in the late afternoon to evening. Scattered showers will move through Friday night with a change from rain to some snow. Temperatures drop into the low 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is a cold day with a high near 41 degrees and lingering snow showers mainly in the higher elevations.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures warm Sunday into early next week, then we are tracking rain just beyond the 8-day forecast.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.