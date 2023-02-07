More than a dozen Vol baseball games scheduled to be televised

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced the 2023 college baseball television broadcast schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

No. 2 Tennessee is slated to have 12 of its games aired live on ESPN (ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network) during the regular season.

The remainder of the Vols’ home contests and conference road games will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+, WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

UT fans will also be able to watch the Big Orange during their opening weekend trip to Arizona for the MLB Desert Invitational, beginning Feb. 17. Friday’s season opener against Arizona as well as Saturday’s contest at Grand Canyon will both be broadcasted on the MLB Network while Sunday’s tournament finale against UC San Diego will be streamed on MLB.com.

Game times are listed in eastern time and are subject to change due to weather and other factors.

All 17 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised, as well. The first 16 games will be broadcast on the SEC Network while the championship game will air on ESPN2.

The complete list of TV games for the 2023 season can be seen below.

Feb. 17 vs. Arizona – 8 p.m. (MLB Network)

Feb. 18 at Grand Canyon – 8 p.m. (MLB Network)

March 25 vs. Texas A&M – 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 30 at LSU – 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

March 31 at LSU – 7 p.m. (SECN)

April 7 vs. Florida – 7 p.m. (SECN)

April 8 vs. Florida – 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

April 14 at Arkansas – 8 p.m. (SECN)

April 21 vs. Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. (SECN)

April 22 vs. Vanderbilt – 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

April 23 vs. Vanderbilt – 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

April 27 vs. Mississippi State – 7 p.m. (SECN)

April 29 vs. Mississippi State – 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

May 13 vs. Kentucky – 12 p.m. (SECN)

